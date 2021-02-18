There were no surprises and the legend continues: Novak Djokovic, world number 1, defeated the Russian Aslán Karatsev and reached his ninth final of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, in which he won in the 8 definitions he starred in so far.

The Serbian imposed his hierarchy to sweep in three sets who was the surprise of the tournament: he won 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2.

Djokovic, who came from a real battle in the quarterfinals against the German Alexander Zverev, will now await his rival in the final, which will come out of the clash between Daniil Medvedev and Stéfanos Tsitsipás, who will play on Friday.

News in development.

JPE