An Australian court will examine the appeal filed by the Serbian tennis player’s lawyers on Monday Novak Djokovic after the revocation of his visa to enter the country with a medical exemption that allowed him to participate in the Australian Open, reported the public network ABC.

After a quick preliminary hearing, Judge Anthony Kelly, of a Melbourne court, ordered both parties to deliver their arguments over the weekend, which will be analyzed on Monday from 10 in the morning, the ABC reports.

Djokovic will not be deported until the matter is dealt with in court and he will remain, for the time being, lodged in a hotel in the city without being able to leave the building.

Djokovic’s appeal

The lawyers of the world’s number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, appealed this Thursday before the Australian justice the revocation of visa from the Serbian to enter the country with a medical exemption that allowed him to participate in the Australian Open without being vaccinated, reported the local public network ABC.

“The appeal against the arrest of the tennis star Novak Djokovic and the cancellation of his visa was presented before the Federal Court“, detailed the ABC, referring to the 34-year-old Serbian who is waiting to be deported to his country.

In a brief hearing, the lawyers asked that Djokovic be transferred to a hotel with a tennis court and that the lawsuit be resolved before the start of the Australian Open, to be held between January 17 and 30 in the city of Melbourne, added the same source.

The Serbian was transferred this morning to the Park Hotel in the city of Melbourne, which also houses a group of asylum seekers who have been detained by immigration authorities, after he was interviewed for more than eight hours by border authorities by Failure to comply with the requirements imposed by covid-19.

The Australian Border Force confirmed in a statement the revocation of the visa to Djokovic, known for opposing mandatory immunization against covid-19, arguing that “non-citizens who do not have a valid visa upon entry or who have been canceled the visa will be detained and expelled from Australia. “

“There are no special cases. The rules are the rules,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, explaining at a press conference in Canberra that travelers entering Australia are required to have the full schedule of the vaccine against covid- 19 or a medical exemption.

The vaccine is mandatory to enter Australia, but there are temporary exemptions for people who have “a serious medical condition”, who cannot be vaccinated because they have contracted Covid-19 in the previous six months or have had an adverse reaction to the drug, between other reasons.

Australia denied that Djokovic was the victim of harassment

Australia has clear rules on its sovereign borders that are not discriminatory

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also denied on Thursday that the Serbian is victim of bullying, by justifying the revocation of the athlete’s visa for not complying with the requirements imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

“Australia has clear rules on its sovereign borders that are not discriminatory,” Morrison said at a press conference in Canberra, explaining that the last-minute revocation responds to “the reasonable application of Australia’s border protection laws.” .

Morrison’s statements come after the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, assured the day before that his country will fight to defend Djokovic and that the authorities of the Balkan country are working to stop “the harassment” of the player, known for his opposition to mandatory vaccination against covid-19.

Morrison stressed that border authorities “act based on (intelligence) information,” adding that “when people make public statements about what they are going to do … they attract significant attention around them.”

