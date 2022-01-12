Despite being released by the courts and already confirmed as a seed at the Australian Open, tennis player Novak Djokovic is at the center of yet another controversy.

Last Tuesday (11) CNN stated that the Serb would have signed a letter stating that he had not made travel in the 14 days before his entry into Australia, on the 5th. However, photos on his social networks show that he had participated in events in Serbia and Spain in the last week of December.

“My agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative error in marking the incorrect option about my trip before arriving in Australia,” the tennis player said on his social media. He commented that his manager made a “human and certainly not deliberate error”.

The tennis player is convinced anti-vaccination and was prevented from entering Australia, which only allows entry to those who have a complete vaccination cycle. After spending days detained in a hotel, he was released by the Australian justice after claiming he had caught Covid-19 in December.

Now, with the confession that he omitted the trip at the end of the year from the Australian authorities, he faces up to a year in prison.

