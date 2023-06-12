Novak Djokovic is again the number 1 in the world ranking after his victory at Roland Garros. The 36-year-old Serbian passed the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whom he defeated last Friday in the semifinals of the grand slam tournament in Paris. Wesley Koolhof lost the top position in the world doubles ranking after his elimination in the quarterfinals.

