Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak: OPEC + will assess the decline in oil prices, it may be short-term

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak commented on the sharp decline in oil prices. According to him, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC +) will assess what is happening. The politician admitted that the fall could be short-term, reports TASS.

“We will watch the market. We will monitor the situation. You need to understand the reasons, prospects, how the situation will develop further, ”the politician said, answering the question of whether OPEC + can take action due to a sharp drop in oil prices.

During trading on Wednesday, May 3, the price of Brent oil fell below $72 per barrel. This happened for the first time since March 20. By 18:30 Moscow time, the price of July futures for Brent crude fell by 4.47 percent and amounted to $71.99 per barrel.