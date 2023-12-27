“The main partners in the current situation are China, whose share has risen to approximately 45 to 50 percent, and of course India,” said Novak, who is in charge of Russia’s energy sector.

“Previously, there were no supplies to India, and within two years, the total share of supplies to India reached 40 percent,” he added.

Novak continued, saying that Europe's share in Russian crude exports fell to about four to five percent from about 40 to 45 percent.

Earlier, data showed that Russian oil and gas revenues in the budget continue their downward trend during the current year, as the Russian Ministry of Finance expected that the budget deficit for 2023 would reach about 2.9 trillion rubles ($31.6 billion), or about 1.5 percent of the gross domestic product.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that spending and revenues exceeded expectations, but the balance between them remained as expected.