Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak called the Russian energy mix one of the most diversified and clean of all. He stated this in an interview with Izvestia.

If we talk about the global energy market, we can see that the structure of the energy balance is constantly changing, Novak said.

“It depends primarily on the changes that are taking place in science and technology,” the Deputy Prime Minister explained.

He recalled that even at the beginning of the 19th century, the basis of the energy balance was coal – approximately 95-99%. Then, when oil began to appear, at the end of the 19th – beginning of the 20th century, it began to replace coal very sharply and, by about the middle of the century, came to the fore in the structure of consumption. Then gas appeared, then nuclear energy, and it also occupied its niche.

At this stage, another technological energy transition is taking place – renewable energy sources (RES) are gradually replacing previous traditional sources.

“Every year we see that the commissioning of solar energy and wind power is becoming more widespread,” Novak added.

Last year, 80% of the total number of commissioned energy facilities were based on renewable energy (solar, wind, nuclear and hydro generation). At the moment, the share of hydrocarbons is about 81%.

“In 20 years, according to analysts, the decline will be approximately 65-70%. The main share, of course, will be in hydrocarbons, but renewable energy sources will occupy their niche for the most part,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.

When asked about the readiness of the transition to renewable energy sources, Novak replied that the Russian energy mix is ​​one of the most diversified of all.

“For example, our share of coal in the balance is only 12%, while in Europe it is more than 25%. If we count the sun, wind, hydropower, nuclear power, we have more than 40% of them, plus about 50% of gas in the balance. That is, almost 90% in Russia are clean energy sources,” Alexander Novak cited the data.

On the eve of the first meeting of the club of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the problems of the global energy market were discussed, including the impact of Western sanctions on the development of Russian nuclear energy. At the meeting, in particular, the issue of replacing traditional energy sources with solar and wind was raised.

On March 28, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev announced that the state corporation intends to start producing composite blades for wind power plants (WPPs) in the Ulyanovsk region. This will fully satisfy the demand in the Russian wind power market. In addition, the blades will be actively promoted for export.