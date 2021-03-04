Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, during a press conference following the OPEC + meeting, assessed the prospects for the return of oil demand. It is reported by RIA News…

“We are closely monitoring key market trends and are cautiously optimistic that the situation is improving,” Novak said. There are signs of economic recovery and oil demand in the future, he said. The minister expressed the hope that 2021 will be a key year in this regard.

Following the meeting of the OPEC + countries on March 4, the countries agreed not to increase oil production by 500 thousand barrels per day in April. In turn, Saudi Arabia will maintain its additional one million barrels per day cut. In addition, the countries of the alliance agreed on an increase in oil production in Russia in April by 130 thousand barrels per day.

In March 2020, the previous deal to cut production collapsed: then Saudi Arabia demanded to reduce production within OPEC by 1.5 million barrels amid falling demand due to the pandemic, Russia opposed such a reduction. As a result, oil prices fell by almost 30 percent. By the end of April, WTI futures went into negative values ​​altogether, having flown to minus $ 40 per barrel. Then the largest oil producers agreed to cut production by a record 9.7 million barrels per day from May 2020, the level should be reduced gradually over two years.