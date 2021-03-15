The adjusted parameters of the damper mechanism for fuel can start working from May 1, the press service reported on March 15 governments…

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak emphasized the importance of the damper mechanism for the market in terms of maintaining sufficient profitability in the retail segment and keeping the growth of final prices within inflation.

“At present, the Russian Ministry of Finance is preparing a corresponding draft law. It is planned that this mechanism will start working on May 1, 2021 in order to maintain marginality in retail and price stability at gas stations, “Novak said.

According to him, the fuel companies are conscientiously fulfilling their instructions to fill and supply the domestic market with petroleum products in accordance with the growing demand. At the same time, they are increasing the load of oil refineries and fuel reserves by the spring-summer period.

“The decisions taken have significantly eased the pressure on the wholesale market for petroleum products and will contribute to further accumulation of stocks ahead of the summer period,” Novak said, adding that fuel stocks have already increased by more than 35% compared to the beginning of February.

Last week, the Russian government decided to adjust the damper mechanism in order to improve the economy of the oil refining sector and index the prices inherent in it to the level of actual growth in retail prices