Global oil demand has recovered to pre-coronavirus levels. This was announced on August 3 by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

This is how he commented on the decision of OPEC + to increase oil production in September by 100 thousand barrels per day (b / c).

“A decision is being made that allows for an increase in demand growth in the global oil market. We see a recovery in business activity, air traffic. Demand has generally recovered to pre-pandemic levels. It is important to assess the current situation and make decisions that allow us to provide a sustainable supply to meet demand,” Novak said on air. “Russia 24”.

At the same time, he noted the existing uncertainties in the oil market associated with individual outbreaks of COVID-19 and the disruption of supply chains due to anti-Russian sanctions.

“First of all, the increased cases of COVID-19 and the spread of a new strain. We see uncertainties associated with the disruption of transport and logistics chains due to restrictions being introduced, including on Russian oil and oil products. This also leaves a special imprint on the balance sheet and on the formation of prices and the risks that the market takes into account. Therefore, cautious decisions are being made today,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

On June 18, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on CNN that the US authorities are calling on OPEC members to increase oil production in order to bring down record oil prices.

On June 2, OPEC+ members, following the results of the last meeting, agreed to increase oil production in July and August by 648,000 bpd instead of the previously planned 432,000 bpd. According to the approved schedule, Saudi Arabia could produce 10.833 million barrels per day in July, the same quota Russia had. For the UAE, the permitted production level for July amounted to 3.127 million bpd, for Iraq – 4.58 million bpd, Kuwait – 2.768 million bpd.

At the end of March, the G7 countries called on OPEC and other oil and gas producers to increase supply on the world market in order to reduce dependence on Russia. The alliance was expected to play a key role in this.

On May 4, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo warned that there were no capacities capable of replenishing the volume of oil produced by the Russian Federation. He said that sanctions against the Russian oil and gas complex would have great negative consequences for the world market.

The US administration has repeatedly urged the cartel to increase oil production faster to cope with rising gasoline prices and inflation.