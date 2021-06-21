There are no proposals on the timing for which OPEC + will determine the parameters of the summer deal. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told about this on Monday, June 21.

The meeting of the OPEC + member states is expected to take place on July 1.

“We will see it in 10 days, in principle, we have different options – to accept for one month, and for several months. We can do it for a longer period. We will discuss this together with our colleagues. Now there are no specific proposals, we will work out closer to the meeting, “- said the Russian Deputy Prime Minister in his comment”RIA News“.

The last meeting of the alliance took place on June 1. On the same day, Alexander Novak announced that the price of oil over the past few months continues to be at a stable level, which confirms the balance of the economic market. Earlier that day, Novak said that there are still risks of uncertainty in the oil market, which must be taken into account. As the Deputy Prime Minister recalled, there was a crisis situation a year ago, but now the demand for oil has grown, prices for raw materials have stabilized.

On May 12, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the OPEC + countries in April completed a deal to reduce oil production by 114% of the plan, including OPEC states – by 126%, countries outside the alliance – by 90%, Russia – by 91%.

The ministers of the OPEC + countries agreed on April 1 to increase oil production within three months. Then Novak said that the deficit in the oil market had reached 2 million barrels per day, stocks were decreasing. He predicted that this year the demand for black gold will grow by 5-5.5 million barrels per day.