EU countries can request an exception to the embargo of oil products from Russia. This was announced on December 25 by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

“Perhaps they will introduce exceptions, as was the case with oil, when pipeline supplies, refineries in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia did not fall under the restriction. Even Germany and Poland, which have announced that they will give up Russian oil, have applied for pumping for 2023,” he said. TASS.

On December 23, Novak announced that in response to the price ceiling, Russia plans to ban the supply of oil and petroleum products to countries that will require compliance with this condition in contracts. Moscow is ready to cut oil production, which could reach 5-7% early next year, the vice-premier said.

Earlier, on December 20, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo admitted that Washington and its allies could further reduce the maximum allowable price for Russian oil in the future. He stressed that after the introduction of restrictions, Moscow’s revenues from the sale of fuel decreased, but the pace of production of raw materials remained.

In September, the heads of the ministries of finance of the G7 countries agreed to introduce a ceiling on oil prices from Russia. On December 5, an embargo on Russian oil supplied by sea to the European Union (EU) came into force, as well as a ban on the transportation and insurance of oil worth more than $60 per barrel among the G7 countries, the EU and Australia. Also, from February 5, 2023, restrictions on the supply of petroleum products from Russia to European countries will come into effect.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24. However, all this has already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp rise in prices for fuel, food and utilities.