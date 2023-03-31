Nova Scotia massacre | Three years ago, the worst mass shooting in Canada’s history took place – The investigation is killing police work

The report criticizes the work of the Canadian Mounted Police from almost every angle. For example, the police did not warn civilians that a shooter dressed as a police officer was driving in the area.

Almost three years investigation into the policing of the mass shooting that happened then has been completed, and it doesn’t paint a flattering picture of the Canadian Mounted Police.

18.–19. April 2020, a local man shot several people in 16 different places in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and its surrounding areas over the course of 12-13 hours.

The man was eventually shot dead by the Canadian Mounted Police in Enfield, Nova Scotia.

A total of 23 people were killed in the shootings, including the suspected shooter, and three were injured. The mass shooting in Nova Scotia is the worst in Canadian history. After that, in the country, for example was banned Sale, purchase, use and import of 1,500 assault rifle models and their variants.

Police work the preparation of the investigative report was started as a result of widespread criticism of the police.

The work took several months, and the end result, a report of more than 3,000 pages, was published on Thursday, say, among others, Canada’s national public service television and radio company CBC and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The report criticizes the work of the Canadian Mounted Police from almost every angle, says the CBC. According to the report, the police failed in communication, for example: according to it, the police did not warn locals enough about the attacker, which could have put local people at risk.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, despite its archaic name, is Canada’s national and federal police.

The police were not prepared

According to the report, the police were poorly prepared for big tragedies like a mass shooting.

For example, Bible Hill police, who were the first to respond to the shooting, did not have an operational plan for crisis situations.

The local police also did not know about the instructions applicable to crisis situations. For example, after the 2015 shooting in Moncton, authorities recommended an emergency action plan that would list the most critical locations and routes to restrict or prevent the movement of a threatening person.

“Those who were responsible for the events of April 18 and 19 had no knowledge of any plans or instructions, and none were applied in the case,” the report says.

The information also did not pass between the emergency center and the police.

According to the report, the lack of preparation led to “chaos and confusion” among the police.

Police had cordoned off the shooter’s workplace in Darthmouth, Nova Scotia in April 2020.

The police didn’t warn people

Perhaps the strongest criticism of the report is directed at communication. According to the report, the police withheld information from civilians. The communication has also been severely criticized by the families of the victims.

According to the report, the police did not verify eyewitnesses’ observations that the suspected shooter was driving a car that looked like a police car. The police did not inform about the eyewitness observations until 12 hours later. It also did not quickly report that the suspect had left Portapique, where the shooting began.

The man had dressed up as a police officer and also modified his car to resemble a police car.

For example, the families of the two dead women have said that the women would have stayed in their homes for protection if they had known that the shooter had impersonated the police.

The police were also criticized for warning people via Twitter. The report echoed the view of victims’ relatives that, especially in remote areas of Nova Scotia, internet connections can be weak, and people may not even use Twitter.

In their tweets, the police also spoke quite broadly about the “firearms situation”, which, according to the report, did not tell citizens enough about the seriousness of the situation.

The police officers who arrived at the first shooting scene described the scene as a “battle field” in their internal communications.

However, in their tweets, the police also asked people to stay in their homes with the doors locked.

The police responded during the reporting phase that extensive and detailed information can create panic and also put the police in danger. According to the authors of the report, it is not true and it should not guide the police’s decision in informing about the danger.

The shooter’s previous violent behavior did not raise enough concerns

Even before the shooting, the suspected attacker had shown a propensity for violence, although no one could have predicted that he would end up killing more than 20 people with apparent randomness.

According to the report, the authorities were aware that the shooter had been violent not only towards his partner, but also towards other family members and even his patients for several years. The man worked in dentistry.

On April 18, the man first assaulted his partner. The woman managed to escape. After that, the man shot 13 people in the Portapique area, and he also set several houses on fire, including his own. The next day, the man killed nine people before finally being killed by the police about 90 kilometers from Portapique.

The report calls for a fundamental change in the way the Canadian Mounted Police operate

Led the preparation of the report Michael MacDonald demands a fundamental change to the country’s police force, according to the BBC.

The report makes 130 recommendations for change, more than half of which are aimed at the Canadian Mounted Police and the industry, according to the CBC. Among other things, the report recommends that police forces ensure that mistakes are dealt with systematically.

“The ability to take responsibility for one’s mistakes should be a criterion for promotion in the Canadian Mounted Police,” reads one of the recommendations.