Nova Iguaçu defeated Vasco 1-0, this Sunday afternoon (17) at the Maracanã stadium, to guarantee themselves, for the first time in history, in the final of the Campeonato Carioca. In this way, Laranja Mecânica da Baixada will compete in the final of the competition with Flamengo, who beat Fluminense in the last semi-final.

HE FINISHED! NOVA IGUAÇU IS IN THE FINAL OF THE CARIOCA CHAMPIONSHIP 2024! THIS IS NEW IGUAÇU! THIS IS DOWN TO THE END! pic.twitter.com/gaZpotPtGu — Nova Iguaçu FC (@oficialnifc) March 17, 2024

As they had a better campaign than Cruzmaltino in the Taça Guanabara do Carioca, Nova Iguaçu had the advantage of a draw to advance. After a goalless draw in the first match, the team led by coach Carlos Vitor adopted a conservative stance in this Sunday's match, which was broadcast on National Radio.

Vasco, on the other hand, created little against an opponent who knew how to take advantage of the opportunity that presented itself to kill the match. In the 29th minute of the second half, Laranja Mecânica da Baixada made a great collective move that ended with Bill's perfect finish. Final result, victory for Nova Iguaçu, which reaches its first Carioca decision.

São Paulo disqualified

In the Campeonato Paulista, Sunday saw Bragantino and Novorizontino qualify for the semifinals. Playing at home, Massa Bruta beat Inter de Limeira 3-0 to advance, while Tigre do Vale beat São Paulo 5-4 in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

GOLEA AND VACANCY STAMPED IN THE @Paulistao! With goals from Thiago Borbas (2) and Vitinho, Massa Bruta had an inspired afternoon and beat Inter de Limeira 3-0, advancing to the semi-finals of the Campeonato Paulista! Let's go for more Braga! #RedBullBragantino pic.twitter.com/8dFYWyXZCx — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) March 17, 2024

Bragantino and Novorizontino joined Palmeiras in the semi-finals of the Paulista and are just waiting for the last clash of the quarter-finals, between Santos and Portuguesa, which will be played this Sunday.

Ceará Final

In the Cearense Championship, the day was to meet the second finalist of the competition. After Ceará drew 1-1 last Saturday (16) with Ferroviário to reach the decision, Fortaleza beat Maracanã 3-0 this Sunday to also guarantee their classification.

FIIIIIIIM OF GAME AT THE CASTELÃO ARENA! THE LEÃO BEATS THE MARACANÃ TEAM 3-0 IN THE RETURN GAME OF THE SEMIFINAL AND GUARANTEES THEIR CLASSIFICATION TO THE FINAL! ⚽ Moses

⚽ Moses

⚽ Marine#FortalezaEC #Cearense2024 pic.twitter.com/XPob8CEUvo — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) March 17, 2024

Draw at Gaucho

At the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, Juventude and Internacional were 0-0 in the first clash of the semi-finals of the Campeonato Gaúcho. The teams will meet again in 8 days in Beira-Rio to decide who will guarantee a place in the competition's big decision.