Our Sun it is one of the main reasons why life exists on the planet Earth. It has always been there, and in reality for many people there is not even remotely the thought of what it would be like to live without it. But what would happen if the sun decided to explode one day? It’s certainly not a scientific question, but it’s the question he asked himself Spencer Campbell starting to write this great RPG which bears the name of NOVA.

NOVA is the first edition of a paper GDR, published by the studio Grumpy Bear in April 2023, which catapults us into a setting completely devastated by the explosion of our star. In such a world, the few survivors will have to rebuild human civilization, aided by those whom the manual calls “Solar Fragments”. These are pieces of the Sun, which, exploding, fell and penetrated the earth’s surface, and which now act on their own source of energy. It is right near thesesolar wells” that humanity has begun to rebuild its cities.

The study of this new source of energy, the need to explore the world beyond the light of the solar wells, and to defend oneself from the new world, led to the birth of “Sparks” which will be interpreted by the players.

From the explosion, to the reaction

NOVA is a RPG that oscillates between frenetic combat, exploration and recovery: the game system is based on the D6 and is regulated by what the manual calls “Approaches”and which represent how Sparks act in and out of combat.

the manual divides them into 3 categories:

Sun (Powerful, destructive and drastic actions);

(Powerful, destructive and drastic actions); moon (Actions quick, reactive and dangerous);

(Actions quick, reactive and dangerous); Shadow (Patient and methodical actions).

But let’s get to the most interesting part of the entire manual and game system: the Exotutewhich we can consider real game classes. NOVA makes it available well 9, each with a specific role and with unique powers. The Exosuits, already complete in base and with truly devastating powers, can be extensively modified using what the manual describes as “flashes”. These are mods to be installed on the Suits, which will provide constant benefits and changes to the way the Sparks’ powers operate, making each Suit very unique and personal to each pilot.

Another mechanic of Nova, which opens the door to the true essence of RPGs, is that the players are not the Exosuits, but their pilots. Each character that will be playing on NOVA will be a human born in an alternate post-apocalyptic reality, he will have to deal with everything around him, even when he’s not wearing his powerful Exosuit.

In the following chapters the manual it also introduces everything that has come to create over these 100 years of darknessthrough stories and tables to be used for creation.

Hostile factions are present and well described in the pages of NOVA: among these we find, for example, “The Ravens Dominion”, an alien military force in possession of technology capable of matching the power of the Outsuits who want nothing more than the destruction of the human race; or the “fog dwellers unknown creatures mutated by the twilight (areas away from the heat and light of the sunwells).

Nova presents itself as a RPG with a strong sci-fi imprint, but leaves open many opportunities for manage each adventure to your liking, whether it’s doing mission after mission to unleash the power of the Exosuits against monsters and aliens, or creating an adventure based almost exclusively on political intrigue and management of resources and technologies. The world And malleable at your convenience, while still having a very simple game system and a noteworthy lore imprint.

A world that shines

Speaking of the aesthetics of NOVA, we find a bit of dissonance between what is written and what we see in the artwork and in the graphics: in such a RPG, where the story has a well-defined theme close to post-apocalyptic, one would expect graphics and artwork that somehow constantly recall this situation. On the contrary, however, we see one much more “attractive” and “cool” stylewhich I don’t mind, but which is perhaps not 100% consistent with the rest.

Nova presents itself, despite the thematic distances between artwork and lore, a more than well done work! The hardcover, eye-catching fonts, and exosuit designs make chapter after chapter a pleasure to read. The game system, simple and very intuitivegoes perfectly with the frenetic theme of fighting, and never breaks the rhythm of the game making it as fluid as possible, so much so that it almost feels like an FPS shooter.

Nova’s setting and lore vaguely resemble the one we find in destiny 2would seem to be almost built on a “scientific forcing”, and we would have expected some more details: for example, how did man survive? How did he manage to extract energy from solar fragments? How do exosuits work? The manual itself gets to tell us «It’s not important to know the how and why, they just work!». This does not preclude that we could answer those questions as players and masters, e thus creating an even more detailed lore and intricate.

NOVA is a RPG with a simple, intuitive and fluid game system that leaves no room for error or loss of attention on the scenes. The setting recalls many themes already seen and the lore is very simple (sometimes even too much), but which at the same time lays very solid foundations for creating very personal and unique adventures or one-shots. The manual in its hard cover is aesthetically accurate, well done and full of details that recall the frenetic and futuristic atmosphere, even if we would have liked to see artwork related to the more “dark”well described instead in the setting.