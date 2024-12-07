Nova Esquerra Nacional (NEN) farà two simultaneous telematic actions per day between dilluns and dichous throughout the country and small format trobades to capture contributions for the second round of the ERC congress, scheduled for the current December 14. After the Militància Decidim candidacy did not exceed 50% of the votes last week, the republican bases will return to vote between Junqueras i Alamany or Godàs i Camps to lead ERC.

Every day at 8 p.m., the candidate for the presidency and the candidate for general secretary of NEN last two simultaneous telematic events for the militants from different parts of Catalonia, Valencia and the Balearic Islands. They will be questions and quick answerswith a short introduction. The objective of these and the acts of petit format is to convince undecided voters, Foc Nou voters, abstainers and blank voters of the first vote.

The candidacy of NEN, which has asserted that more than 100 altaveus deployed in the territory, said that has demanat fins 7 debates to donate to conèixer his project and contrast it with that of Junqueras.