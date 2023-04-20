Noussair Mazraoui does not rule out a departure from Bayern Munich in the coming summer. That says the Moroccan international in an interview with the newspaper Image . The former Ajax player is dissatisfied with the number of playing minutes he gets with the German champion.

After playing at the World Cup with his country at the end of last year, Mazraoui suffered an injury and fell ill. His comeback was in March, but since then he has hardly been used. Since the new trainer Thomas Tuchel has been there, that has not changed.

"In the first half of the season I fought my way into the team," says Mazraoui Image. "In that period I was able to show what I can do. Now it feels like I've been forgotten, although those might be big words. But in football you are only as good as you were in your last game. And my last game is from a long time ago. I am no longer even second choice, but third or fourth."

This made him think about his future. “I don’t want to give up yet. Things can change quickly in football. But if the situation continues, it is not what I want and it is not what I deserve.”

Bayern Munich was eliminated on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by Manchester City. The club, which hoped to win three prizes, also flew out of the national cup tournament with Tuchel on the bench. Bayern is currently the leader in the Bundesliga.

Of the other former Ajax players in Munich, only Matthijs de Ligt almost always comes into action. Daley Blind and Ryan Gravenberch also mainly sit on the couch.