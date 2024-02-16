Home page politics

According to Green Party leader Omid Nouripour, Europe must do more to defend itself. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

“Nobody can explain to me how this is supposed to work”: For the Green Party leader, the question of a European nuclear protective shield does not arise. First of all, there must be a common EU foreign policy.

Berlin – Green Party leader Omid Nouripour has criticized the debate about a European atomic bomb. The question does not arise for him, said Nouripour in an interview with the German Press Agency. “Nobody can explain to me how this is supposed to work and who has the red button where.” Instead, we must first work on a common foreign policy in the European Union.

Last weekend, former US President Donald Trump threatened defaulters in NATO that he would no longer protect them from a Russian attack. Trump wants to run for the highest state office again in November. In Germany, his statement sparked a debate about how to prepare for a Trump election victory. The question is also being discussed as to whether Europe needs its own nuclear protective shield in the event that the US nuclear bombs are withdrawn from Europe.

Nouripour said Europe must do more to defend itself – regardless of who wins the US election. “This is not a question of whether Trump will be elected or Biden or anyone else. The Europeans will have to do more,” said the Green Party leader. “This means that we have to think about the new era in a European way. And that means that, for example, we have to work much more deeply at European level on security issues, military issues, and armaments issues.” There are steps in the right direction, but the speed needs to increase massively. dpa