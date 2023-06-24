“We just want our suspended economics teacher back.” With this passionate appeal, students Nourdin and Marciano of Veenlanden College hope that their beloved teacher can get back to work. They have started a petition for this. The teacher has been suspended after cheating during the final exams.
Rick Sneijder
Latest update:
5:04 PM
