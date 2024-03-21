Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women's Union, said that “Mother's Day” represents an important occasion to celebrate the creators of authentic values, tolerance, love and giving throughout time. This anniversary comes as a living embodiment of the feelings of loyalty, respect and appreciation for all mothers, for their prominent role in forming a cohesive family and raising generations.

In her speech on the occasion of “Mother’s Day,” Her Excellency affirmed that the mother is the first school of belonging and loyalty. She is also the pillar of society and the symbol of giving in it. She is the one who first and foremost performs her natural role in raising future generations, and providing them with high morals so that they will always be able to adhere to With noble human values, and using their energies and talents in order to achieve good for themselves and advance their society, their country, and the world around them. Happy New Year to all mothers with good health and happiness.