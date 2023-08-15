Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced that astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla will undergo spacewalk exercises inside the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory located at the Johnson Space Center, as part of the 23rd batch of NASA astronauts.

These exercises represent an important step in the march of the two Emirati astronauts, as they have already completed a set of exercises during the previous period, including survival exercises in the most difficult conditions, and a visit to the Marshall Space Missions Center to learn about the center’s tasks and programs.

The Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, which is located in Houston, USA, is one of the most important methods for preparing astronauts for spacewalks, and takes place in a huge swimming pool, 202 feet long, 102 feet wide, and 40 feet deep. The exercises are considered one of the important experiences for astronauts before any space mission, where the space suit is worn under the surface of the water, inside a huge swimming pool prepared for training, with the use of weights that maintain the level of the astronauts, to avoid landing below the bottom, or floating to the surface, and this comes to put the astronauts Space is in a state similar to weightlessness and gravity, where they spend six hours underwater, which equates to one hour during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. Spacewalk missions are one of the most important tasks carried out by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, so these exercises enhance the role of Nora Al Matrooshi and Muhammad Al Mulla in the future, during any space missions, as the International Space Station requires hundreds of hours of spacewalk missions to maintain and modernize it properly. Cyclic.

On April 28, astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi succeeded in being the first Arab astronaut to embark on a spacewalk mission, accompanied by astronaut Stephen Bowen, over a period of seven hours and one minute, and one of the main goals of this mission was to work on a series One of the preparatory tasks was to install solar panels, which was successfully accomplished.