The Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, affirmed that investing in young people, empowering them and giving them the support they need so that their effective contribution to building their countries and societies is the basis for the development of nations. And he deserves to assume leadership positions, as it is important for young people to be present in the decision-making circle because of this importance in anticipating a sustainable future for the whole world.

She noted – in a statement on the occasion of International Youth Day – that the government of the United Arab Emirates in particular is interested in hearing the voice of young people and meeting their aspirations, so it launched strategies that deal with investing in their talents, creativity and energies, such as the national strategy for cultural and creative industries, and launched a number of initiatives and established their own bodies such as the Foundation The Federal Youth Authority is concerned with promoting youth empowerment and involvement in various sectors of society. The Foundation is currently implementing 35 youth initiatives and has opened 15 creative youth centers across the country.

At the conclusion of her statement, she stressed that the UAE is not only interested in Emirati youth, but in youth from all over the world, and the best evidence for this is that Arab youth have chosen the UAE, for ten consecutive years, as the best country to live and work, which indicates that the state’s strategy in attracting The creative youth, taking care of them and providing them with an optimal creative environment will bear fruit and enhance the capabilities of the country and the youth alike.