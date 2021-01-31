Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The emerging electronic platform “Speak” for mental health services and consultations on the Internet was recently crowned the award for the best electronic platform in the field of health for the year 2020 by Entrepreneur Magazine (Entrepreneur Middle East), which awards a series of annual awards to companies and creative individuals from all over the Middle East who have proven Their superiority in emerging entrepreneurship.

Her Excellency the Minister of Culture and Youth and the President of Zayed University, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, praised this initiative, and said: “It is necessary to face challenges with mental health in particular, and it would affect our ability to participate in the requirements of daily life and prosperity and move towards our personal ambitions and goals. It is illogical not to ask Specialist advice to face it. According to research published by the World Health Organization, anxiety disorders are among the most common mental disorders in the world, with an anxiety rate reaching 1 out of every 6 adults, knowing that two-thirds of patients do not seek help in solving their mental disorders.

Khawla Hammad

Khawla Hammad, founder and CEO of the online platform “Speak”, a graduate of Zayed University, affirmed that the platform has a great role in “removing the belief in social stigma and obstacles that prevent the request for psychological help, and our goal is to enable individuals and employers to access the support they need in a way that enhances Understanding and obtaining the service easily and bear less costs ».