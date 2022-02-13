Dubai (Union)

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, visited Russia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is located in the Mobility Zone. The Russian pavilion combines the promotional nature of investment and economic opportunities in the areas of sustainability, introducing Russia’s culture and heritage, as well as its latest innovations in the field of industries and advanced technology.

Her Excellency was briefed on the advanced technological experiences of Russia, and got acquainted more with what the pavilion presented about the future of modern technology from the Russian point of view. The participation period, which includes about 50 different events on various topics including energy, finance, investment, urbanism, space, transportation, climate, education, medicine and healthcare.