Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, visited yesterday evening, Tuesday, a distinguished art exhibition for seven students from the University’s College of Arts and Creative Industries, in the presence of Dr. Khaled Al Khazraji, University President, Dr. Kevin Badni, Dean of the College, and a number of professors and attendees. Observance of all preventive and precautionary measures.

The exhibition, inspired by the spirit of the ancient city of Venice, will be held in the new creative destination in the center of Dubai, “Foundry”, and will continue until the seventh of next February.

The idea for the exhibition entitled “Transfiguration!” Was born. Do not walk between the columns »After the study trip that the students made in 2019 to attend the Venice Biennale, where the seven artists blended in their works between the ancient history of Venice, the inherent Emirati culture, as well as a modern touch that keeps pace with their present generation, and the exhibition title goes back to the story of the columns of San Marco and San Tedoro, The two men stand tall at the main gate of Piazza San Marco in Venice.

Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi expressed her admiration for the unique combination that resulted in distinct artistic pieces … saying: “The mixing between the two cultures shows the extent of intellectual convergence between peoples, and our students have shed light on these approaches with a high artistic sense, so we see the harmony of the Emirati burqa with masks. The costume for which Venice is famous, and the use of the Emirati oryx as a door handle is evidence of the latter’s symbolism in the gates of Venice, as well as the combination of Italian inscriptions and Emirati motifs in jewelry design.

Her Excellency added, “We are proud of the high level our students have reached, and their ability to show the deep interconnectedness between peoples and cultures, through artistic works of deep significance.”

For his part, Dr. Kevin Badney said: “Mixing with other cultures and peoples, whether through short trips, study, or work abroad, opens new horizons for people, which we encourage our students to be more informed and enlightening, and it is also an opportunity for our students to be ambassadors for the Emirates. They represent their country internationally … and the exhibition “Don’t Walk Between the Pillars” is an opportunity to shed light on the different artistic methods used by students in designing their works, in addition to providing them with experience and confidence when exhibiting alongside international artists.

For her part, Janet Pilotto, a professor of visual arts, said: “Travel has always been a source of inspiration for artists, and the exhibition“ Don’t Walk Between the Pillars ”is a simulation of the merging of two cultures, in which some students work to highlight similarities, while others focus on the experience itself. All of them produced distinct pieces of art that combined painting, sculpture, design, building engineering, home doors, interior textures and other styles in the everyday environment.

For her part, student Amira Al Bastaki – one of the participants in the exhibition – said: “The exhibition“ Do not walk between the columns ”is very important to me because it is my first exhibition after a whole year in which the Corona epidemic took over our lives, and I remember that when we attended the Venice Biennale, which was entitled“ May We are living in interesting times. I did not think about what the title is, but now I understand very well its meaning in terms of acceptance, simplicity and smoothness in life, and I have embodied all these lessons from that through my work entitled “The End of the Journey”.

The students participating in the exhibition are: Hasna, the owner of the “Tok-Tok” work in which ceramics and various other materials were used, and Hessa Al-Fahem is the owner of a work “Without Titles 1 and 2”

Which relied on canvas and oil colors, and Maitha Al Suwaidi used in her piece of art, which she called “Ru’atan” acrylic on wood, and Malina Surfer used clay and wires in her work “What if?”, Rafia Hussain used acrylic on the panels, and the banana Al Badwawi, the owner of “Sogha,” used Wood, glass beads, copper, and finally Princess Al Bastaki of “The End of the Journey” relied on cardboard, wool yarn, and steel wire wrapped with eagle thread.