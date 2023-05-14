Minister of State, Noura bint Muhammad Al-Kaabi, participated in the European Union Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region, which was held in the Swedish capital Stockholm yesterday, with the participation of ministers from the European Union in addition to government officials and experts from the two oceans region, and representatives from a number of regional and international organizations. .

The forum follows the meeting held in the French capital last year to enhance cooperation between the European Union and countries in the Indo-Pacific region in a number of priority sectors, such as sustainability, climate change, comprehensive development and others, especially since the Indo-Pacific region is of strategic importance to the European Union. and Member States.

Al-Kaabi stressed in a speech during the opening session of the forum that the world is witnessing many unprecedented challenges, which contribute to providing opportunities for international cooperation and growth, stressing that the UAE is keen to enhance cooperation with various countries, governments and organizations because of its belief in the importance of collective action to ensure a better future. humanity and future generations.

Al-Kaabi pointed to the growing importance of the Indian and Pacific region, especially as it includes about two-thirds of the world’s population and most of the global GDP, in addition to some of the busiest and most prosperous maritime trade routes, which make it an economic center for the world, but at the same time it faces some geo-economic and geopolitical challenges. Which calls for cooperation with all sides and parties.

Noura emphasized the common vision between the UAE and the European Union to achieve comprehensive economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, which is reflected in the increasing number of cooperation agreements and economic partnerships concluded by the UAE with countries in the region, noting that there are future plans for the continuation of joint work. And integrated cooperation to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in many key sectors.

Al-Kaabi said at the end of her speech that the UAE is ready to work side by side with partners in the European Union and the Indo-Pacific region in the joint pursuit of more sustainable and inclusive growth in the various sectors that serve this cooperation, stressing the country’s approach and its keenness to develop prospects for joint cooperation and establish relations Effective bilateral cooperation with various countries and governments to share knowledge and experiences.

Noura Al Kaabi also participated in a panel discussion on cooperation to achieve more sustainable and inclusive growth, during which she reviewed the UAE’s experience and practices in a number of key sectors such as economy, energy, climate change and technology, and its continuous cooperation with all concerned parties, including the European Union and member states, to achieve sustainable growth in these sectors. .

In this regard, Al Kaabi said: “The UAE has always viewed climate action as an opportunity to contribute to finding practical solutions to a global problem that affects everyone. With the diversification of its economy, the creation of knowledge, skills and jobs for youth, and the provision of practical solutions to a global problem that affects us all, the UAE is a major global supporter.” for green infrastructure and clean energy projects around the world, and has provided more than $400 million in aid and soft loans for clean energy projects.

Noura discussed the UAE’s efforts to support global climate action, by hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November 2023 in Dubai Expo City, which will focus on implementing climate commitments and pledges, working together to take concrete actions, and finding solutions that Contribute to overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities to ensure a sustainable future for present and future generations.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al-Kaabi met with Oliver Varhely, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy, and discussed with him the development of bilateral relations, the joint agenda between the UAE and the European Union, and the main global challenges in light of what was discussed within the forum’s agenda.

Her Excellency also held meetings with His Excellency Tobias Bilstrom, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, His Excellency Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, and His Excellency Hana Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and discussed with them aspects of cooperation and investment in opportunities available to enhance joint action at the level Economic and commercial, especially those that serve cooperation between the European Union and the Indo-Pacific region.