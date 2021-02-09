Her Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said that the entry of the Hope probe into its orbit, which comes in the midst of our preparation to celebrate the next 50 years, is a new stage in the path of a country whose achievements do not stop. It reaches and continues to another ceiling of its dreams that will become after another period of achievement.

Her Excellency added, on the occasion of the Hope Probe arriving on its path: It is the will that insists on visiting the more distant orbits, and with the same vibrant and vibrant will it will continue to explore the promising horizons ahead of it, and it is part of our determination to design a future fit for our generations, and to wager to the end.

And she continued, saying: “God has blessed us in the UAE with a conscious, understanding and supportive leadership, and an incubator for creative young national energies.

She emphasized that this spirit that currently prevails in the country with joy in this achievement is an approach to the spirit of leadership that we will go through for the next 50 years.