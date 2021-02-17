Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, praised the creative artworks of Zayed University students during their participation in the Artistic Graduation Exhibition of the College of Arts and Creative Industries for the academic year 2020-2021, which will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi and will continue until March 19.

Zayed University – Abu Dhabi is organizing the exhibition, which includes 52 projects for four major majors: visual arts, interior design, animation and graphic design.

In the presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Arts Unlimited Platform, her Excellency, a number of members of the University Council and a group of artists visited the exhibition and viewed the skills and innovations of the students and their creative ideas reflected in their projects, which were creatively implemented that summarizes the summary of what they have gained from Culture and knowledge during the school years.

Her Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi congratulated the graduates, expressing her happiness with the students’ creativity, their choice of innovative topics and their achievement of inspiring creative work that reflects their awareness and knowledge of the challenges facing societies and the ability to provide the best ideas and solutions, especially in light of the current conditions imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Her Excellency also thanked the university administration and the faculty for their exceptional efforts during the past period, which enabled students to complete graduation requirements and complete these creative projects.

For his part, Kevin Badni, Dean of the College of Arts and Creative Industries, said that female students faced many challenges during the design of their projects after the quarantine was announced worldwide, so they had to transfer all their work and tools from campus to homes and create new work spaces that fit their requirements and transformed discussions and artistic criticism. Live to virtual discussions through video chats, WhatsApp and e-mails, but despite all of this, the students were able to get unique and come up with innovative projects that touched different aspects of life.

The projects dealt with many important topics such as the issue of sustainability and preservation of the environment, mental health, youth, and the Arabic language, in addition to the focus of the interior design students on the revival of heritage through projects aimed at restoring and exploiting archaeological buildings in a manner that preserves their authenticity and serves the tourism sector.

The students Maryam Al-Badawi, Amal Al-Hammadi, Fatima Al-Junaibi, and Zainab Al-Ameri – specializing in graphic design – presented designs for the first Emirati store to sell recycled paper, which they called “The Paper Shop”. And the use of recyclable materials in construction.

Saada Al Mansoori designed an innovative, environmentally friendly café under the name “Purity Café” that includes an interior semi-outdoor space that contains a lot of trees and plants to create an experience of enjoyment in nature in a controlled space throughout the year. The project includes a café, an organic store, agricultural workshops and a cinema.

Both Maitha Al Raisi and Meera Al Abdili designed two buildings to attract tourists, and Jamila Al Hudhaifi, a graphic design student, designed an awareness campaign for multiple sclerosis.

Student Alia Nasser has worked on designing a community center that cares for cancer patients, which she called the “Snowville Center”, in which patients find various interactive activities and workshops that include practicing yoga for relaxation and meditation with the aim of improving patients’ mental health in a way that positively affects their therapeutic journey.