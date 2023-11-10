Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, participated in the work of the forty-second session of the General Conference of UNESCO, during a dialogue session at the high-level meeting held on the sidelines of the conference, with the participation of His Excellency Alain Berset, President of the Swiss Confederation, His Excellency Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, and a number of Experts and speakers, in the presence of heads of states and governments and decision-makers, in the French capital, Paris.

During the session titled “Partnerships to Support Climate,” Her Excellency stressed that the UAE’s participation in the conference reflects its firm commitment to supporting the goals and values ​​represented by UNESCO to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance international cooperation, especially in light of the current conditions and challenges that the world is experiencing.

She said that the UAE is always keen on effective joint action regionally and internationally, and providing all support for stability and development efforts in various sectors, most notably climate action.

She pointed out the importance of collective action to confront the challenges of climate change to ensure a better future for humanity and future generations, especially since climate change and the lack of sustainable and effective solutions may lead to an exacerbation of conflicts in the world and the emergence of new challenges in many pivotal sectors.

Her Excellency added: “Addressing these challenges has become possible now more than ever, thanks to the development we are witnessing in modern technology, which, thanks to cooperation and joint work, can work to find innovative solutions and alternative methods.”

She pointed out that the UAE was keen to work effectively and proactively to respond to climate change at the local and global levels, and to adopt practices and participate in developing and applying innovative solutions to protect the environment and ensure its sustainability in cooperation with the international community, in light of the availability of more scientific evidence on the political, economic, social and environmental impacts. to climate change.

Her Excellency stressed that the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Expo City Dubai will constitute a shift in global climate action, as the conference presidency is keen to follow an approach based on concerted international efforts. Raising the ceiling of global ambition in climate action, and moving from the stage of words and pledges to achieving tangible and effective results to confront climate change.

It is worth noting that the work of the 42nd session of the General Conference of UNESCO, which will be held from 7 to 22 November this year, will discuss several files and issues this year, most notably climate change and digital transformation, and the need for cooperation and joint work between concerned parties to overcome the new challenges that arise. The world is experiencing it, with the participation of delegations of member states of the organization and representatives of a number of international, civil society and civil society organizations.