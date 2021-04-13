Dubai (Union)

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, President of Zayed University, recently inaugurated the Zayed University College of Technical Innovation of the Next Generation Technology Center at its campus in the Emirate of Dubai.

Her Excellency affirmed the opening of new horizons to enable young people to efficiently work in the labor market, and said that the center “translates the university’s mission in preparing an educated and innovative generation that serves society and faces future challenges with serious work based on sound scientific foundations, which is evidence of the university’s interest in scientific research and knowledge dissemination, and it proves its pioneering role in advancing With the march of knowledge and cultural development, as well as the implementation of the outputs of the sixth item of the (fifty document), which embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to transform national and private universities into free economic and creative zones that stimulate Students on innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship ».

The opening ceremony was attended by Saeed Sultan Al Dhaheri, a member of the Zayed University Council, Dr. Khaled Mohamed Al Khazraji, President of Zayed University, Professor Clayton Mackenzie, Vice President of Zayed University, Dr. Hani Al Qadi, Dean of the College of Technical Innovation, a number of deans, members of the academic and administrative bodies, and students, in addition to some attendees. By default, via the live broadcast feature of social media platforms.

The establishment of this center comes in a strategic partnership with a number of leading institutions in the field of information technology, including the companies «IBM», «Microsoft» and «SIP» – based on the wise directives of the wise leadership of the need to intensify distinguished research efforts to achieve more Progress and prosperity and opening the doors of opportunities for students to acquire skills, knowledge and the formation of innovative concepts, in addition to facilitating the process of transferring knowledge between students and faculty members from government and private agencies specialized in the fields of innovation, advanced technology, artificial intelligence and others, in addition to receiving specialized training courses for free, and training many Promising opportunities for students in the job market.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Al-Khazraji, Director of Zayed University, affirmed that “The Next Generation Technology Center is an important technical platform to advance the university’s main objectives and to stimulate the spirit of intellectual creativity and scientific innovation among its students, and to keep abreast of modern developments in order to achieve the strategic goals of the United Arab Emirates, including the establishment of an economy A diversified and flexible knowledge led by skilled Emirati competencies and strengthened by the best experiences, in a manner that ensures prosperity and progress for the UAE and its people, in line with the United Nations High Sustainable Development Goals in eradicating poverty and protecting the planet, and ensuring that all peoples enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

The role of the Next Generation Technology Center is to enhance the communication process between university students, faculty members, and a number of industrial and government agencies to provide solutions to real challenges, through the process of scientific research, analysis and planning, with the participation of pioneers from global industries, and then present these innovative projects as solutions to the problems at hand. In order for the center to ultimately ensure that university students obtain applied experience and professional certificates from these strategic partners, and to ensure that they enter the labor market efficiently.