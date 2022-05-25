25 May 2022 13:40
Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, met with members of the Board of Directors of the International Organization for the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), a non-profit organization based in London, which is considered a representative of the recording music industry globally.
The meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, where the first regional office of the organization is located, and which is managed by the regional director of the organization in the Middle East and North Africa, Mrs. Rawan Al-Dabbas, was attended by Francis Moore, CEO of the organization, a number of its senior executives, and representatives from the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Ministry of Economy in the UAE. In addition to the members of the organization that include senior administrators, executives and decision-makers from Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Embassy of Music Germany, British Phonographic Industry, Music Canada, SNEP, Sony Music India, Sony Music Middle East, and Universal Music Middle East and Warner Music Middle East.
The meeting included reviewing the mission of the organization’s regional headquarters, which was established with the aim of promoting the value of musical recordings, especially commercially, and raising awareness of the rights of record producers in the region, in addition to discussing the organization’s framework in general and its mission of promoting intellectual property rights for cultural and creative industries, and raising awareness of the importance of Protection and application of the latest updates made by the Ministry of Economy in the country, specifically with regard to the law on trademarks, copyrights, and intellectual property, which contributed to accelerating the procedures and making them more cost-effective, after the region was registered as the fastest growing in this field during the year 2021, What necessitates maintaining this arrangement, strengthening strategic partnerships, and developing local talent.
Speaking to the members of the organization’s board of directors during the meeting, Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi said: The UAE cares about the creative environment and its development and development, and music is one of its most important elements, and this is part of the vision of the UAE government, which seeks to raise the contribution of the cultural and creative industries sector to 5% of the gross domestic product. In order to reach the desired goals, an integrated legal framework must be developed that is not only concerned with establishing a creative sector, but goes beyond it to protect the rights of creators and provide support to the various partners working in it. Her Excellency added that licensing and protection of intellectual property rights are necessary to achieve the vision of empowering the music industry, noting that the International Phonographic Industry Organization plays a key role in this because of its long and global experience that contributes significantly to strengthening intellectual property frameworks in the UAE, especially with regard to music And audio recordings are creators in this field. Al Kaabi praised the organization’s global music report, which supports the government’s directions in promoting creative industries, as the information and data collected and analyzed have an impact on shedding light on the state of the music industry globally and its approach locally, noting that the strong infrastructure, advanced facilities and legal guarantees are defined within Clear frameworks that help develop local talent and enrich the creative scene in the country.
The Board of Directors of the International Phonographic Industry Organization commended the steps taken by the United Arab Emirates in developing laws related to trademarks, protecting intellectual property and copyright, while ensuring the development of a comprehensive global music ecosystem that represents the rights of musicians and producers by regulating and standardizing the recorded music industry and generating income. Including, noting that the recent amendments to the copyright laws in the country contributed to accelerating the processes and making them more effective and less costly, in addition to the interest in accelerating implementation and application and monetizing digital assets. The organization’s mission is to promote recorded music globally, and to represent the rights of musicians and producers by regulating, standardizing and monetizing the recorded music industry, especially since monetization and protection of digital assets is a global challenge not only limited to this region. The meeting discussed the role of the organization in imposing guarantees on artists and various electronic platforms.
#Noura #Kaabi #meets #International #Phonographic #Industry #Organization
