Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Zayed University organized an art graduation exhibition for the academic year 2020-2021 for the College of Arts and Creative Industries, which includes 52 projects for four main disciplines: visual arts, interior design, animation and graphic design, at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, and will continue until March 19.

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, visited the exhibition, accompanied by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Arts Unlimited Platform, a number of members of the University Council, and a group of artists.

I learned about the skills and innovations of the students, and their creative ideas reflected in their projects, which were implemented in a creative way that summarizes the summary of the culture and knowledge they acquired during the school years.

During the tour, Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi congratulated the graduates, and expressed her happiness with the students ’creativity, their choice of innovative topics, and their accomplishment of inspiring creative work that reflects their awareness and knowledge of the challenges facing societies, and the ability to provide the best ideas and solutions, especially in light of the current conditions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. ». The projects dealt with very important topics, such as the issue of sustainability and environmental preservation, mental health, youth, the Arabic language, as well as the focus of interior design students on the revival of heritage.

Many majors in the College of Arts and Creative Industries participated in addressing integrated topics. The students: Maryam Al-Badawi, Amal Al-Hammadi, Fatima Al-Junaibi, and Zainab Al-Ameri – specializing in graphic design – presented designs for the first Emirati store to sell recycled paper. They called it “Paper Shop”, and the two students shared Fatima Al-Kutbi and Najat Al-Braiki – the interior design specialist – have the same approach, as they focused in their projects, separately, on taking into account sustainability and using recyclable materials in construction.

Saada Al-Mansoori worked on designing an innovative, environmentally friendly café under the name “Purity Café” that includes an interior semi-outdoor space that contains many trees and plants to create an experience of enjoyment in nature in a controlled space throughout the year. The project includes a café, an organic store and agricultural workshops. And cinema.

The idea of ​​refurbishing and using two historical buildings crystallized in two projects, the first is the project of Aisha Al Muhairi – the specialty of interior design – who worked on the idea of ​​establishing a “boutique hotel” in the first historic building in the Emirates, namely Qasr Al Hosn, which was built in 1761 at the borders of Abu Dhabi, in pursuit of One of them is to revive the past by staying in it and experiencing the way the ruler received his guests in the past, and the second is the project of Maryam Al Ameri, who designed the “Youth House” in an archaeological building in the heart of Sharjah, “Al Serkal House”, and aims behind the project to be a living site that responds to the needs of young people from Age 15 to 35 years old.

Maitha Al Raisi and Meera Al Abdili also worked on designing two buildings to attract tourists, through the design of Maitha for a mountain rest house named “No. 444” in the city of Khor Fakkan, and the Meera project was “Beit Baraka”, which aims to accommodate recreational activities for visitors.

designs

Student Jamila Al-Hudhaifi – Graphic Design Specialist – designed an awareness campaign for multiple sclerosis. Student Alia Nasir worked on designing a community center that cares for cancer patients, which she called “Snowville Center”, in which patients find various interactive activities and workshops that include yoga for relaxation and meditation, with the aim of improving mental health For the sick. As for the students of visual arts and animation, they dealt with topics of philosophical and psychological dimensions that touch the human being and the extent of the influence of the surrounding environment on his feelings and ideas, such as the Alia Al-Awadi project – specializing in animation – which used the elements of suspense, to explore the ambiguous relationships between youth rebellion and the natural and spiritual elements of tradition. And Mahra Al Fardan’s project – a specialization in visual arts – that investigates the concept of unity, through images from everyday life.