The Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura Al Kaabi, revealed during the Federal National Council session, which was held this evening, that the ministry is currently working on preparing a draft federal law to amend Federal Law No. 15 of 1980 regarding publications and publishing, stressing that it will finish studying and preparing the new draft law within this year.

In response to an intervention by the head of the Education, Culture, Youth, Media and Sports Affairs Committee, Adnan Hamad Al-Hammadi, Al-Kaabi said: “In preparing the new draft law, we take into account that it keeps pace with technological progress and modern media alongside traditional media, through direct communication with the concerned authorities and people with expertise in the field. The media, so that the law will come out in the best possible way and in proportion to the current time.”



