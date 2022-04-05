The Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, confirmed that there are three main oversight tasks for the Strategic Monitoring Department in the Media Regulatory Office, which are to follow up and monitor all publications issued in the country and the visual and electronic media content, as well as preparing plans to follow up the media content provided within the country, and finally, preparing Monitoring and follow-up reports of the media content that is periodically broadcast and published, and submit them to the concerned authorities to deal with them.

Al-Kaabi said, in response to a parliamentary question from a member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, about “monitoring the content of licensed media activities on electronic media, especially in times of crisis,” during the Federal National Council session held this evening: The strategist periodically submits reports on what is published in the means of communication, monitors its negative and positive effects, and submits them to take appropriate action. Violations that are monitored are dealt with according to the type of violation and according to the authority concerned with the violation.

Al-Kaabi indicated that there is close cooperation between the Media Regulatory Office and the National Authority for Emergencies, Crises and Disasters, to deal with the media content that is published and broadcast on communication platforms and other media in times of crises and emergencies.



