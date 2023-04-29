Dubai (Union)

The General Assembly of the Asian Badminton Federation, Noura Al Jasmi, President of the Badminton Federation, was elected Vice-President of the Continental Federation, by obtaining 38 votes from the total number of votes participating in the election, during the meeting of the General Assembly, which was held on the sidelines of the Asian Individual Badminton Championship currently held in Dubai. .

This collective vote comes in return for the great efforts made by the Emirates Badminton Federation headed by Noura Al Jasmi in spreading the game and the success of hosting the Asian Mixed Teams Championship that Dubai hosted last February and the current Asian Championship held at Al Nasr Club, with the participation of more than 300 players from 28 countries.

Noura Al Jasmi expressed her happiness at being elected Vice-President of the Asian Badminton Federation, stressing that it is a new success for Emirati sport, an enhancement of its soft power, and a certificate of recognition of the efforts made by the Emirates Badminton Federation at the continental level despite its recent age, and concluded by saying: The new position is a motivation for us to continue working In order to achieve the best for the game locally, continentally and internationally.