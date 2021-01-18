Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

The Lebanese actress Nour participates in the series “The Beauty of the Harem”, and embodies my character as a broadcaster, and a woman who lives in ancient times, and revealed that the reason for the series being called this name is the presence of a kind of magic called the beauty of the harem.

The events revolve in the context of suspense and excitement, around the world of jinn, magic and sorcery, which her friend is exposed to and tries to support her to find herself inside this strange world.

She told “Al-Ittihad”: “The beauty of the harem” deals a dramatic slap to quackery, sorcery and superstitions, and presents a message of caution and non-surrender, and the introduction of knowledge and thought in the matters of our life.

She added that the work is taken from realistic stories, and that she prepared well for the role, and refused to meet the people with whom these events occurred, and focused on the character in the way of speaking, outward impressions, and psychological conflicts due to the influence of the jinn world on them.

Nour is involved in the next Ramadan race, through the series “Shadow Ragel”, and embodies a doctor, and its events take place in a popular neighborhood in Cairo, written by Ahmed Abdel Fattah and directed by Ahmed Saleh, and co-starring Yasser Jalal and Nermin Al-Fiqi.

Technical chemistry

She said that there is an artistic chemistry that she collected with Yasser Jalal, and this is the second cooperation between them in the television drama, starting from the series “Rahim”, which was shown in 2018, and he is a talented artist, and is fluent in using his artistic skill.

The prince

She expressed her happiness that the series “The Prince” was shown on Abu Dhabi Channel for the second time after its success last Ramadan, in which she embodied the character of a wealthy girl who aspires to prove herself.

The work discussed many social problems and challenges facing the family and ways to overcome them within the framework of social drama, written and directed by Muhammad Sami, and co-starred by Muhammad Ramadan, Najla Badr and Ahmed Zahir.

Mai increase

Nour explained that she would like to complete the work in which she played the role of writer and poet Mai Ziada, which was stopped for productive reasons, and she said that she is a very wealthy figure, on the technical and humanitarian sides .. adding that her artistic ambition is to embody influential figures who were able to achieve real and tangible change in the surrounding society. It does not concern me that she is famous or historical, but it may be a mother who challenged difficult circumstances or a woman who was an inspiration to those around her.

She indicated that production problems are behind the stopping of the movie “The Little Dark Awa”, which she co-starred with, with Akram Hosni.

The stage

And about not presenting any theatrical works during her artistic career, she emphasized that theater is the father of arts, and commitment and devotion to it must be made, and the nature of my character cannot repeat the dialogue during the period of the show, in addition to that she is not a fan of the night watch, so she could not present any work, and she admits to the failure in that .