Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

As part of the initiatives of the “Make a Wish” Foundation during the blessed month of Ramadan, the activities of the Ramadan Wishes Market were inaugurated in cooperation with Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, organized by “Hope Events and Exhibitions Organization” and will continue until April 24, 2023. The opening was attended by: Sheikha Noor bint Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Member The Board of Trustees of the “Make a Wish” Foundation, Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of the “Make a Wish” Foundation, Tariq Tohamy, General Manager of Marina Mall, and a number of the Foundation’s associates and goodwill ambassadors. The Ramadan Wishes Market includes shops selling traditional products such as abayas, incense and perfumes, in addition to many distinguished handicrafts and many other favorite products for everyone during the month of Ramadan and during the days of Eid. Hani Al-Zubaidi expressed his thanks and appreciation to those in charge of the Marina Mall management for hosting this charitable market, for their distinguished organization and support for the Foundation’s initiative, as well as for showing the finest handicraft products that benefit the community and encourage the work of productive Emirati families. Al-Zubaidi stated: We are pleased to return to the establishment of this charitable initiative, which met with great success over the previous years, and was stopped during the last period as a result of the spread of the Corona pandemic. We look forward to a return of goodness and blessings for everyone, with the desire to go out and shop during the month of Ramadan with family and friends, as the market includes the finest selection of Ramadan and Eid supplies. He said: We place great hopes on this market to support the Foundation’s work and help us give our sick children more strength, optimism and courage to fight the disease and continue the journey of treatment, while lighting a candle of hope and happiness in their hearts with their families. Tariq Tohamy, General Manager of Marina Mall, said: We are pleased to host and support the Ramadan Wishes Charity Market at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi in cooperation with the Make a Wish Foundation to help and support sick children, support them and give them hope for recovery in the near future. This comes out of Marina Mall’s constant keenness to participate in various charitable activities and events based on our belief in our role in strengthening partnership with charitable institutions, and an affirmation of our active role in community service.