Citizen Muhammad Saeed Al-Malahi (76 years), from the Murbah area in the Emirate of Fujairah, established a private museum, and provided it with everything related to maritime heritage, to tell “the story of the sea to citizens, residents and tourists.” He invited male and female students to visit the museum, “so that they can relate their past.” their future.”

Al-Mallahi represents a national model in volunteering, as he spent his time and effort to pass on his knowledge of marine and folklore heritage to new generations, through introductory diving courses he gave to school students.

Al-Mallahi told Emirates Today that “talking about the sea of ​​Fujairah and what it presented to us will only be a conversation of grief, as it was in the past that filled hunger, enriched the pocket, and covered the needs of many people, and it still gives its bounties non-stop to the people of the region, including its visitors and neighbors.” .

He continued, “The sea is our identity, which must be reflected in the hearts of new generations, by showing its true value in our past, present, and future.”

He pointed out that «the idea of ​​volunteering came on its own with the advancement of technology and the development of science, and some families – in educating their children – moved away from their identity, instead of being proud of it, and passing it on from one generation to another, taking advantage of new technological means to remain immortal and solid, and a firm pillar. in Emirati culture.

Al-Malahi stated that he started his first volunteer hours in government schools near his home, after he suggested to their administrations to give classes to male and female students, to introduce them to the authentic maritime heritage, indicating that the schools welcomed the idea and cooperation with him, and his use in national events.

Al-Malahi continued, “My age did not constitute an obstacle to my goal. I devoted my time and effort to moving from one emirate to another, in order to educate children, and to deliver a message that smells of the authentic and ancient past.” To enhance the concept of national identity among the new generation of students in schools in Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Al-Malahi went on to list the reasons for his passion for teaching children and young adults sea-related skills: “What we inherited from our ancestors was a judgment that we had to instill in the minds of our children and children. And by virtue of my being (Nukhadha), it was my duty to pass on this legacy and the unique life that our ancestors knew, lived and endured in order to earn a living, hence the idea came to me to establish my own museum in the port of Merbah, and to provide it with everything related to maritime heritage, and the ancient story of the sea, And parts of the bones of sharks that were hunted from a long time ago, and others, with the aim of the visitor, whether citizens, residents or tourists, seeing this heritage in a tangible and realistic way. I also call on the new generations to merge this heritage with the present in which they live, so that they have a clear national identity, represented by how their ancestors lived.

He stressed that he is keen to give children and young adults realistic experiences of the ancient diving method, which finds their approval and interaction, given their awareness of how ancient citizens exploit the simplest tools in order to collect pearls and sell them in the local and international markets.

And he added that he allocates classes for females, through which he teaches them to distinguish between types of pearls, how to extract them using ancient methods, and the tools they needed in the past, and he explains to them how shells were used in decorations and some handicrafts in preparation for wearing them or selling them in the market.

In the past, the sea quenched hunger.