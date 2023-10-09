Citizen Nouf Al Mazrouei chose to act positively about a situation she witnessed, despite the silence and negativity of others who were in the same place. She saw two men from an Arab country dragging a third person to a car and beating him in the street, so she confronted them and even contributed to their arrest later, until it became clear that behind the scene was a crime. Other.

Nouf Salem Al Mazrouei, who received an honor from Dubai Police, told Emirates Today that her contribution to thwarting the crime of assaulting a man in the street, and arresting the perpetrators, is a national duty, noting that she was on a lunch break from work, and went to a restaurant, and during While she was sitting in her car waiting, she was surprised by two people dragging a third person, and it was clear that they had followed him before, as they all seemed tired, and they were dealing with him violently.

She added that she could not deal negatively with the situation, as it seemed completely unnatural to her, so she lowered the window and asked them to stop hitting him in the street. He replied to her that he was a representative of the company they owned and she should not care about him, but she refused and insisted that this was inappropriate behavior. It is legal, and no one may hit another person.

She indicated that they left in a small white car, so she took the initiative to memorize her number and the code written on the plate, and informed the police by phone. They asked her to wait at the place until the patrol arrived, which actually arrived within a few minutes, and her statement was also recorded by the investigation men, and then she learned that The car was later stopped on Sheikh Zayed Road.

She explained that she was told by Dubai Police that the scene, which appeared to be a simple quarrel, was hiding a crime involving the two assailants, as well as the victim, who did not seek help or even try to strengthen her position in defending him, but she is convinced that she fulfilled her duty in the end.

She indicated that there were other people in the place when the incident occurred, but no one intervened, stressing that what she saw was not normal in Dubai, and regardless of her being a citizen, this is her duty, especially in light of the great effort made by the police, whether at the level The Emirate of Dubai or the country, expressing its great pride in being honored by Dubai Police. Dubai Police was keen to honor citizen Nouf Salem Saif Mashati Al Mazrouei, as part of its strategy to enhance cooperation with members of society, and motivate them to cooperate with it to enhance security through various communication channels.

The director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, Major General Abdullah Khadem bin Suroor Al-Massam, said that Nouf Al-Mazrouei dealt with the incident responsibly and intelligently, as she recorded the car’s number and contacted the Dubai Police command and control room, explained the incident, and gave the car’s specifications and number, pointing out that the perpetrators moved from the scene of the incident. To the jurisdiction of Bur Dubai Police Station, where the vehicle was located within minutes of the report, the accused were arrested, legal measures were taken, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.