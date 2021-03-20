Lieutenant Nouf Ahli, the first female police station officer at the level of the Dubai Police, said, through her work as a general alternate officer of the Naif Police Station: “I feel proud of my work in Dubai Police, which has a great international standing and reputation, and has achieved high-level police achievements. A dream and a destination that many young people seek for excellence, creativity and innovation, and a pioneering work environment that supports its employees in all aspects of high-level training and qualification, empowering women, giving attention to and supporting them through several programs and initiatives that contribute to developing capabilities and skills in various disciplines ».

My family indicated that after she graduated from the Dubai Police Academy, as part of the first batch of female candidates for the Dubai Police, she received her training at Naif Police Station in several aspects, including administrative, security, criminal, and legal, and went to field work, especially her work as a general duty officer, which came after she noticed the lack of The presence of a female component in this field, in order to wish to take on a new challenge, in the belief that women are capable of undertaking such tasks.

She added that the stages of training, qualification and study at the Dubai Police Academy, practical application at Naif Police Station, and the center’s support for her, contributed to raising her skills that helped her perform the duties as a general duty officer for a police station.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, said that the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, pays great attention to empowering and training women, and directs to investing in energies and encouraging young employees to excel in work, acquire knowledge and science, and benefit from It is one of the experiences that Dubai Police abounds in, and that Dubai Police has, from an early age, has a specialized female cadre with high efficiency and skill, and has continued in its strategies for a long time to invest in the human resource in a thoughtful manner, and to empower the female component and develop it through good training based on modern scientific foundations consistent With the latest global practices in all disciplines, what enables them to accomplish the tasks assigned to them to the fullest.

The director of Nayef Police Station, Brigadier General Dr. Tariq Tahlak, said: “The center is proud to achieve this achievement and the step that confirms that Dubai Police is proactive in empowering the female component in work and tasks that were limited to men, and that the presence of a female general duty officer is a great and valuable addition to work. The policeman, and Lieutenant Nouf Khaled Ahli received training and qualification in various policing fields, and proved within a short period of her ability and ability to work in security with great distinction, to be assigned to be a general alternate officer in the center. Brigadier General Tariq explained that the duties of the duty general officer are important and many, as he entrusts all the responsibility of the center during the shift system of the general alternate, and his work is to conduct the daily meeting of the center’s salary, explain the security situation, supervise the exit and distribution of security patrols in the areas of specialization, and ensure the control and connection The military manages the salary through the daily military queue, as well as commencing work in the office, receiving auditors and complainants, supervising reports and entering them into the system, conducting an inspection tour of the center and arresting them. The head of the Dubai Police Women’s Council, Major Expert Anoud Ahmed Al-Saadi, confirmed that the confidence that the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police placed on the female component of the Dubai Police greatly supported the role of the female component in police work, and highlighted competencies that made qualitative achievements in various fields and disciplines, adding that the lieutenant Nouf Khaled Ahli is one of the models that were able to prove their distinction, in a short period of time.

