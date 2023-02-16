There is no “break” for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City. Despite having experienced highly demanding matches, such as the previous match against Arsenal, the show must go on for the ‘citizens’. The stage is set and prepared to celebrate the day number 24 of the maximum English competition; the premier league. Every time City play there is promise of good football and goals, will it be like this for this match against Nottingham Forest?
Nottingham Forest
Steve Cooper’s team is not going through the best moment right now. They have not been able to achieve something as valuable as consistency in recent results and it is very likely one of the things that could work against them for this match.
Manchester City
The ‘citizens’ always have a surprise up their sleeves, when their competition begins to tighten. Pep’s team reaped what usually stands out from them, regularity, results and good play. In the balance, Manchester City has all the numbers in favor to achieve a victory against Nottingham. The last time they faced each other, Pep’s men were victorious.
City: Nottingham
Stadium: The City Ground
Day and time: Saturday February 18. 4:00 p.m. Spain, 8:00 a.m. Mexico, 12:00 p.m. Argentina
Referee: graham scott
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: DAZN
Live streaming: to be confirmed
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: to be confirmed
Live streaming: Paramount+
TV channels: Peacock
Live streaming: SiriusXM FC
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
On the part of Nottingham Forest, the injured are Willy Boly and Scott McKenna and none of them will be able to play the game.
There are no confirmed injuries for Manchester City.
Nottingham Forest 1 – 4 Manchester City
