Three people were killed this morning in Nottingham; police have closed off streets in the city center and arrested a 31-year-old suspect, according to reports in the British press. In the excitement of a still evolving situation, it was reconstructed that in the early hours of the day the first two bodies were reported to the police; subsequently a third body was found not far away; meanwhile, a van attempted to run over three other people, injuring them.

“This is a horrific and tragic accident which resulted in the deaths of three people. We believe these three incidents are connected and we now have a man in custody.” This was stated by the chief of police of Nottingham, Kate Meynell, providing the first clarifications on the “serious incident” which led to the adoption of extraordinary security measures in the British city since the early hours of today.

“The investigation is just beginning and a team of detectives is working to determine exactly what happened. We ask the public to be patient while the investigation is ongoing. A number of streets in the city will remain closed as investigations continue. The terrorist trail is not excluded.

Video images taken by an eyewitness show the arrest of the alleged suspect this morning in Nottingham after the discovery of three lifeless bodies in different parts of the city and an accident in which a van tried to run over three people, now hospitalized . Facts that the police consider all connected to each other. The images taken from above show the arrest made near a white van that bears traces of bullet holes in the windshield. To write about it is the German Bild. According to the eyewitness, police officers found a backpack and a large knife in the van.

The Nottingham police, meanwhile reports the BBC, has launched a public appeal asking anyone in possession of information on what happened this morning to call a special telephone line. The number is also reserved for those who want information because they are worried about a relative or friend. The agents and investigators at work in Nottingham are certainly concerned by the “risk of new criminal episodes”, after those committed in the early hours of today in the city, where three lifeless bodies were found and three people were injured by a van that tried to run them over. This was underlined by Simon Harding, a former Metropolitan Police officer specializing in counter-terrorism, quoted by Sky. The job of the investigators, he added, consists in immediately searching the house of the arrested suspect and looking for possible links or accomplices.

British premier Rishi Sunak defines what happened this morning in Nottingham as “shocking”, where 3 people died and 3 others were injured in 3 different incidents that the police consider connected, and for which a young man was arrested. “I want to thank the police and emergency services for their continued response to this morning’s shocking incident in Nottingham,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. “I’ll be updated on developments. The police must be given time to undertake their work. My thoughts go out to the injured and to the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives.”

The witness

Witness to the incident, Lynn Haggitt, told reporters that a white van pulled up next to her at 5.30am local time and she saw the driver look in the rearview mirror and see a police car slowly approaching from behind. no lights on. The van then ran over a man and woman on a street corner. “He went straight into them, didn’t even bother turning,” said Haggitt, “the lady ended up on the pavement, then reversed the white van and headed full speed up Parliament Street with the cars of the police following him.” She said the man appeared to have a head injury, but he was helped to his feet. The woman was sitting on the sidewalk and she appeared to be fine.