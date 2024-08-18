The boy gave a thumbs up just before he was lifted, already immobilised, to be taken away on a stretcher with wheels, but even that did not relieve the people in the stadium, where everyone was holding their breath. It was the first matchday of the Premier League and Danilo Santos, the Brazilian midfielder for Nottingham Forest, had just suffered one of those horrifying ankle injuries in which the joint dislocates and hangs. It happened in the most unexpected way, after a jump and a body-slam with Antoine Semenyo, the Ghanaian forward for Bournemouth, a bad fall on his opponent’s foot and the damage. The referee, the famous Michael Oliver, noticed immediately, the footballers who approached the scene were shocked. A situation like this always has an impact. Danilo slept last night at his home in Nottingham after his ankle was repositioned, which will have to be operated on, and this Sunday he will undergo more tests to determine if he also damaged his knee. Everything on his left leg, the one he uses most to play.

“We will miss him and not just on the pitch because he is a wonderful lad. Always smiling. Everyone loves him very much and that is why he has had such an impact on us,” explained Forest coach Nuno Espírito Santo. “I hope the injury is not as bad as it seems,” said Andoni Iraola, the visitors’ coach. The match ended in a draw (1-1) and with a goal from Semenyo five minutes from the end. “These are situations that stay in the players’ heads for a while,” Nuno concluded. In fact, they do so in the heads of everyone present. Forest’s assistants tried to avoid hurting anyone’s feelings and covered the space occupied by the injured player with a kind of tarpaulin while they treated him. This process lasted nine long minutes.

Danilo updated his status early on Saturday night with a brief message on social media after leaving the hospital to which he was transferred. “Thank God I am home now. I will be back soon,” he explained in a post on Instagram. In January 2023 he signed a six-and-a-half-year contract with Nottingham. Until then he was playing for Palmeiras, who received 18 million euros. A 23-year-old left-footed midfielder, he had excelled in a duel against Chelsea in the Club World Cup final, for which he was chosen as the bronze ball. He normally does defensive work, but he has the ability and lungs to search for the opponent’s area. Before leaving for England he was already in the orbit of the national team, but last season a milder injury than the current one hampered him at the start of the season. Now, in the best case scenario, he will have to be out for around five months.

