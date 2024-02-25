New FA Cup matchday that will face Nottingham Forest and Manchester United. Both teams are experiencing a different season, with different objectives and with the hope and enthusiasm of doing a good job in this competition. For its part, Nottingham Forest reaches this stage after defeating Bristol City on penalties, in a match in which Nuno Espirito Santo's men were not very successful. The season is being complicated, and the team is close to the relegation zone in the Premier League, so they will try to give joy to their fans in this historic competition.
On the other hand, Ten Hag's team eliminated Newport County in the previous round by a result of 2-4. The red devils, Despite a difficult start to the season, they are sixth in the English league table fighting for European competition places, so a victory here would give them great encouragement for the next games.
City: Nottingham
Stadium: The City Ground
Date: Wednesday February 28
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
DAZN, Movistar+
Star+
Star+, ESPN
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Aston Villa
|
4-2D
|
Premier League
|
West Ham United
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle UnitedEdit
|
2-3D
|
Premier League
|
Bristol City
|
1-1 (5-3)V
|
FA Cup
|
Bournemouth
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fulham
|
1-2D
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham United
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Wolverhampton
|
3-4V
|
Premier League
Nottingham Forest: Chris Wood with a hamstring injury, Boly with an unknown injury. Sangaré and Aina will also be doubtful due to a strong blow.
Manchester United: Mason Mount with a calf injury, Malacia with a knee injury, Martial with groin problems, Lisandro Martínez with knee problems, Wan-Bissaka with a leg injury, Shaw with a muscle injury, Hojlund with a muscle injury.
Nottingham Forest: Turner, Omobamidele, Felipe, Niakhate, Montiel, Kouyaté, Danilo, Toffolo, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Origi.
Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, McTominay, Mainoo, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford.
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United
