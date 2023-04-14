Sunday, April 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: how to watch it on TV, streaming online, lineups and forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: how to watch it on TV, streaming online, lineups and forecast

Welcome to the analysis before the exciting meeting between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United. This match, which will take place at the City Ground, is one of the most anticipated of the weekend. Forest fans will be eager to see their team take on one of the biggest and most successful clubs in England. On the other hand, United fans will have their sights set on a win to continue climbing the Premier League table. Both teams have world-class players and promise a duel full of action and emotion. Who will emerge victorious? Only time will tell.

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial / Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/GettyImages

City: Nottingham

Stadium: City Ground

Date: sunday april 16

Match time: 17:30 in Spain, 12:30 in Argentina, 10:30 in Mexico

Television channel: DAZN

Live stream: DAZN Website

Television channel: ESPN Argentina

live streaming:Star+

Television channel:Sky HD

live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Television channel: ESPN Sports

live streaming: ESPN App

Sael Kumbedi, Kylian Mbappe/Xavier Laine/GettyImages

Television channel: ESPN

Live stream: Star+

In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Chain BE, Cope Chain, RNE, Radius Brand and Youtube of Jugones beach bar. They will not broadcast it live but there you will find a follow-up of the crash.

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Everton FC – Premier League / Stu Forster/GettyImages

C. Kouyaté (hamstring injury), Chris Wood (hamstring injury), Willy Boly (hamstring injury), Serge Aurier, Gustavo Scarpa (hard knock), Niakhate (muscle injury), Dean Henderson (muscle injury) , Yates (shoulder injury), Renan Lodi (strong blow), O. Richards (leg injury) and G. Biancone (cruciate ligament tear).

Keylor Navas, Felipe, Worrall, McKenna, Shelvey, Freuler, Williams, Toffolo, Danilo, Gibbs-White, and Johnson

Rival

Result

Competition

astonville

2-0 (loss)

premier league

leeds united

2-1 (loss)

premier league

wolves

1-1

premier league

newcastle

1-2 (loss)

premier league

Tottenham

3-1 (loss)

premier league
Brennan Johnson, Alex Moreno

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest – Brennan Johnson / Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Tom Heaton (ankle injury), Luke Shaw (muscle injury), Donny Van de Beek (knee issue), Marcus Rashford (muscle strain), Lisandro Martinez (possible foot fracture) and Alejandro Garnacho (knee injury). ankle).

DeGea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; martial.

Rival

Result

Competition

Seville

2-2

UEL

Everton

2-0 (win)

premier league

brentford

1-0 (win)

premier league

newcastle

2-0 (loss)

premier league

fulham

3-1 (win)

FA CUP

Nottingham Forest 1-3 Manchester United

#Nottingham #Forest #Manchester #United #watch #streaming #online #lineups #forecast

See also  Barcelona-Betis: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Feijóo will present the municipal candidates of the PP on Saturday 22 in Murcia

Feijóo will present the municipal candidates of the PP on Saturday 22 in Murcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended