Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: how to watch it on TV, streaming online, lineups and forecast

Welcome to the analysis before the exciting meeting between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United. This match, which will take place at the City Ground, is one of the most anticipated of the weekend. Forest fans will be eager to see their team take on one of the biggest and most successful clubs in England. On the other hand, United fans will have their sights set on a win to continue climbing the Premier League table. Both teams have world-class players and promise a duel full of action and emotion. Who will emerge victorious? Only time will tell.
City: Nottingham
Stadium: City Ground
Date: sunday april 16
Match time: 17:30 in Spain, 12:30 in Argentina, 10:30 in Mexico
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN Website
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
Sael Kumbedi, Kylian Mbappe/Xavier Laine/GettyImages
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Chain BE, Cope Chain, RNE, Radius Brand and Youtube of Jugones beach bar. They will not broadcast it live but there you will find a follow-up of the crash.
C. Kouyaté (hamstring injury), Chris Wood (hamstring injury), Willy Boly (hamstring injury), Serge Aurier, Gustavo Scarpa (hard knock), Niakhate (muscle injury), Dean Henderson (muscle injury) , Yates (shoulder injury), Renan Lodi (strong blow), O. Richards (leg injury) and G. Biancone (cruciate ligament tear).
Keylor Navas, Felipe, Worrall, McKenna, Shelvey, Freuler, Williams, Toffolo, Danilo, Gibbs-White, and Johnson
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
astonville
|
2-0 (loss)
|
premier league
|
leeds united
|
2-1 (loss)
|
premier league
|
wolves
|
1-1
|
premier league
|
newcastle
|
1-2 (loss)
|
premier league
|
Tottenham
|
3-1 (loss)
|
premier league
Tom Heaton (ankle injury), Luke Shaw (muscle injury), Donny Van de Beek (knee issue), Marcus Rashford (muscle strain), Lisandro Martinez (possible foot fracture) and Alejandro Garnacho (knee injury). ankle).
DeGea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; martial.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
2-2
|
UEL
|
Everton
|
2-0 (win)
|
premier league
|
brentford
|
1-0 (win)
|
premier league
|
newcastle
|
2-0 (loss)
|
premier league
|
fulham
|
3-1 (win)
|
FA CUP
Nottingham Forest 1-3 Manchester United
#Nottingham #Forest #Manchester #United #watch #streaming #online #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply