The Premier League is red hot and any match is already transcendental for the aspirations of both teams. In this case, on matchday 27, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will face each other in a match in which, despite the distance between both clubs in the table, the three points are key in the fight for their objectives. For its part, Nottingham Forest is on the edge of the wire, four points from the relegation zone, although its immediate pursuer has one game less, so it has an extreme need to win to try to move a little away from that dangerous place.
Klopp's team is experiencing a totally different situation. He is at the top of the table, although with his pursuers very close to him, specifically one and two points respectively. The fight to lift the title at the end of the season is beautiful, and the reds They have to win if they want to be at the top of the Premier League for another week.
City: Nottingham
Stadium: The City Ground
Date: Saturday March 2
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina, 9:00 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
DAZN, Movistar+
Star+, ESPN
Paramount+
To be confirmed
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester United
|
0-1D
|
FA Cup
|
Aston Villa
|
4-2D
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
2-3D
|
Premier League
|
Bristol City
|
1-1 (5-3)V
|
FA Cup
|
Southampton
|
3-0V
|
FA Cup
|
Chelsea
|
0-1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Luton Town
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
1-4V
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
Nottingham Forest: Chris Wood with a hamstring injury, Sangaré, Aina and Nuno Tavares with a strong blow, Bolly with an injury to be determined.
Liverpool: Bajcetic with a calf injury, Matip with a knee problem, Ben Doak with a pubic problem, Szoboszlai due to illness, Thiago with a muscle injury, Alisson with a hamstring injury, Curtis Jones, Gravenverch and Endo with an injury ankle, Diogo Jota with knee problems, Salah with a hamstring injury, Darwin Nuñez with a muscle injury.
Nottingham Forest: Sels, Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Niakhate, Domínguez, Danilo, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konaté, Van Djik, Robertson, Joe Gómez, Mac Allister, Clark, Elliot, Gakpo, Luis Díaz.
Nottingham Forest 1-3 Liverpool
