After a great victory against the Londoners Crystal Palace by 5 goals to 0, Arsenal arrives with a great need for points so that they do not miss the Premier League against Liverpool against whom they could not get past the tie in the league and lose by two goals in the cup. For their part, those from Nottingham are two places away from relegation and 4 points above Luton, so a defeat could complicate their lives. Here is the preview of the match:
Match information Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal
City: Nottingham
Stadium: The City Ground
Date: Tuesday January 30
Schedule: 20:30 in Spain, 16:30 in Argentina, 11:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal on television in Spain?
Dazn
How can you watch Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Crystal Palace
|
5-0 victory
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
Defeat 0-2
|
FA Cup
|
Fulham
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
Victory 0-2
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
1-1 draw
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bristol board
|
0-0 draw
|
FA Cup
|
Brentford
|
Defeat 3-2
|
Premier League
|
Blackpool
|
Victory 2-3
|
FA Cup
|
Blackpool
|
2-2 draw
|
FA Cup
|
Manchester United
|
2-1 victory
|
Premier League
Nottingham Forest: Anthony Elanga, Taiwo Awoniyi, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare and Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Arsenal: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fábio Vieira, Thomas Partey, Jurriën Timber, Mohamed Elneny
Nottingham Forest: Turner, Montiel, Worral, Murillo, Toffolo, Danilo, Yates, Mangala, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi and Wood.
Arsenal: David Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesús and Martinelli.
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal.
