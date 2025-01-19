















Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Nottingham Forest – Southampton of the Premier League, which is played at The City Ground at 3:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 3, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Nottingham Forest – Southampton

Classification and statistics between Nottingham Forest – Southampton

Nottingham Forest comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



Liverpool



while Southampton played their last Premier League match against



Manchester United



. He Nottingham Forest currently occupies the position number 3 of the Premier League with 44 points, while their rival,

Southamptonoccupies the place 20 with 6 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Nottingham Forest schedule, the Southampton schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.