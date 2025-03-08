





















Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Nottingham Forest – Manchester City of the Premier League, which is disputed in The City Ground to the 13:30 hours can be seen live through

Champions League by M+, Dazn, Dazn 1, #Vamos Bar 2, Movistar Plus+, Dazn 1 Bar, Max

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Nottingham Forest – Manchester City

Classification and statistics between Nottingham Forest – Manchester City

Nottingham Forest arrives at the game after having faced the day before the



Arsenal



while Manchester City played his last Premier League match against



Tottenham Hotspur



. He Nottingham Forest Currently occupies the position number 3 of the Premier League with 49 points, while its rival, the

Manchester Cityoccupies the Post 4 With 48 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Premier League day matches, the Nottingham Forest calendar, the Manchester City calendar and the Premier League statistics. You can also consult the Premier League classification.