9 Jan. 2022











The first time since 1996 that Arsenal were eliminated in the third round of the FA Cup was on 7 January 2018, when Nottingham Forest beat the record holder in the FA Cup (14 overall wins). Four years and two days later, Arsenal fell again at the City Ground on the River Trent in Nottingham. Lewis Grabban scored the winning goal on behalf of the number nine in the Championship in the 83rd minute. Nottingham Forest won the European Cup I in 1979 and 1980 under coach Brian Clough, but have been playing at the second or third tier of England since 1999.

Arsenal, which last won the FA Cup in 2020, did not play with the strongest eleven. Nevertheless, trainer Mikel Arteta sent a representative team into the field. The Gunners played once in a completely white uniform. With the ‘No More Red’ campaign, a reference to the usual red shirt, the number 4 of the Premier League drew attention to the many violent crimes with knives among youth in London.

Nottingham Forest will face defending champions Leicester City in the fourth round. The club won the FA Cup last year by beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final at Wembley.

Spurs prevents embarrassment

Tottenham Hotspur struggled with Morecambe, but Antonio Conte’s team eventually advanced to the next round of the 150-year-old cup tournament. Morecambe (21st in League One) took the lead after 33 minutes via Anthony O’Connor.

For a long time, Morecambe seemed to be going to stunt in the beautiful Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, but the home team was able to avoid a huge embarrassment for their own audience in the final quarter. Harry Winks equalized in the 74th minute and Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scored shortly before the end.

West Ham and Wolves by

West Ham United knocked out Leeds United at the London Stadium: 2-0. Manuel Lanzini scored the opening goal for West Ham, the number five in the Premier League, in the 34th minute. Jarrod Bowen made it 2-0 in the 93rd minute. Wolverhampton Wanderers won 3-0 against Sheffield United, which relegated from the Premier League last season. The Portuguese Daniel Podence (2x) and Nélson Semedo scored the goals on Molineux.

Stoke City beat Leyton Orient 2-0. Tom Ince, the son of former English international Paul Ince, made the 1-0 shortly before half-time. Tyrese Campbell (son of former top striker Kevin Campbell) closed the game shortly before time. D’Margio Wright-Phillips made his professional debut at Stoke City. The 20-year-old winger is the grandson of Arsenal legend Ian Wright and the son of Shaun Wright-Phillips, who played for Manchester City and Chelsea. He made 36 caps for England in which he scored six times, his father Ian scored nine times in 33 caps.



Fourth round draw

Tomorrow night, Manchester United and Aston Villa face each other at Old Trafford in the final game of the third round. The draw has already taken place tonight for the fourth round, which will be completed in early February. Liverpool will then play at home against Cardiff City, Manchester City will receive Fulham and West Ham United will play at Kidderminster Harriers, which plays at the sixth tier of England.



